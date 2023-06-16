The Chicago White Sox missed a huge opportunity this week
The Chicago White Sox won on Wednesday night to tie up the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a really nice showing for them as they showed fight and got the win after losing the series opener on Tuesday night.
They would have loved to take the series from a very good Dodgers team but they blew it. Not only did they blow it, but they also blew it in an incredibly spectacular fashion. It was blown in a way that only the 2023 White Sox could pull off.
In the first inning, Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez went back to back. This came with two outs to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. Obviously, that is a great start.
Later in the game, Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn went back to back as well. It is pretty sweet to see your favorite team have two sets of back-to-back home runs in the same game.
The Chicago White Sox had a chance to win a big game on Thursday night.
It is even sweeter to go up 4-0 over one of the best teams in Major League Baseball with a chance to win the series on the line.
In the sixth inning, Dylan Cease was only able to record one out before allowing two men on base. Reynaldo Lopez came in and allowed the bases to be loaded before Chris Taylor hit a game-tying grand slam.
Of course, that took the sails out of the White Sox for a while. Los Angeles leads Major League Baseball with eight grand slams and that ability helped them out huge here.
The game ended up getting all the way to extra innings tied at four. In the 11th inning after a (somehow) scoreless 10th, Freddie Freeman had a walk-off hit to the outfield after Garrett Crochet loaded the bases. The Dodgers took this one by a final score of 5-4.
When you hit four home runs and lead a game 4-0, you should win no matter who you are playing. The White Sox find ways to hurt themselves though as it has been a theme all year long.
Now the Sox are 30-40 and remain 5.5 games out of first place. They had a chance to gain some ground with the Minnesota Twins losing but they didn't take advantage of that opportunity.
Well, the show will go on. The White Sox are headed up to Seattle where they are going to face the Seattle Mariners. For a lot of reasons, they are facing a very tough series.