The Chicago White Sox really need to succeed in the 2023 MLB Draft
Over the last few weeks, I have been profiling some players that the Chicago White Sox might be interested in getting in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
We have looked at some catchers, pitchers, and second baseman, all in an effort to try to pinpoint the possibilities that the White Sox might take in July.
The lead-up to the 2023 MLB Draft is quiet. There will be some workouts and exhibitions, including a combine, featuring some of the players involved in this year’s draft.
The White Sox will surely be paying attention to all of this in an effort to gain knowledge to make the right decisions when it comes to drafting players.
Remember that the Major League Baseball draft does not have the types of players the NFL Draft does, that can come in and start right away. It takes a while, sometimes years, for good prospects to develop in the minors before coming up to the majors.
Sure, you have your Andrew Vaughn and Garrett Crochet-type guys that get to the majors in no time but that’s a rare thing. Almost everyone has to go through some growth in the minors in order to make it into the big leagues.
The Chicago White Sox appear to be poised to get additional talent in a few key areas. I would look for them to go get some pitching help right away in the draft, probably in the first two rounds, and then look to continue to bolster their catching corps along with the second base position.
However, they may flip this a little bit and go for a second-base prospect that could develop into a starter sometime in the future. It’s going to take a bit for that talent to develop but in the end, it will be worth it if they get the right guy.
Chicago’s talent evaluation process and minor league system has been called one of the worst in all of Major League Baseball.
The time has come for them to turn the ship in the right direction and start producing quality talent. Without a sound farm system, the White Sox are going to fail. We have already seen this happen and they must turn things around.
If you get a chance, watch some of the coverage leading up to the draft. The combine is coming up from June 20th through the 25th and will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Portions of it will be broadcast on MLB Network. This will showcase some of the top talent entering the draft.
If you want to see tomorrow’s players today, this would be something you might want to invest a little time in watching. You might get to see some future White Sox vying for draft positioning at the combine.
Even though the players in the draft don’t typically become instant stars, the draft is still a significant part of the talent acquisition method that Major League Baseball uses to bring players in. It cannot be undervalued.
The draft is very important for all of Major League Baseball and will be especially important for the White Sox as they try to retool their roster and make the playoffs eventually.