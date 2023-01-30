The Chicago White Sox will be better than the Chicago Cubs in 2023
The Chicago White Sox are hoping to be better than the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City Royals in 2023 because that would mean that they are going to the playoffs as the American League Central Division champions.
With that in mind, it would also be nice for them to be better than the Chicago Cubs this season. The fact that this is even in question is a problem and should disgust White Sox fans but it is a fair debate at this point. The Cubs had an outstanding off-season and will turn some heads this year.
However, debate or not, the White Sox are going to be better this year. They were awful last year and they were better than the Cubs by accident. Now, there is hope that a new manager, some fresh faces, and a clean bill of health can help them rise to the top of the league again.
The Cubs added key free agents like Dansby Swanson, Tucker Barnhart, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer amongst others. All of those guys were considered stars at one point in their careers but only Swanson is an elite player now.
The Chicago White Sox will be better than the Chicago Cubs this season.
Swanson was also a breakout player in terms of offense in 2022 but he plays Gold Glove defense. It will be interesting to see how he performs now that he earned this intense contract loaded with money and years.
Guys like Bellinger and Mancini are okay players now but they aren't the name-brand guys that they once were a few years ago. Can they help out? Sure but don't be expecting the MVP version of Bellinger. He is very much a depth piece at this point in his career.
The White Sox only added Andrew Benintendi as their big off-season acquisition which isn't much at all but it upgrades a big part of their team and slots other players into the right spots. The new manager is the big reason that things could trend up for them again.
Even if it is only by a couple of games, the strong off-season of the Cubs doesn't improve them enough to be as good of a team as the White Sox, especially if the White Sox also slightly improves this year.