The Dodgers will present an insane challenge to the White Sox
The Chicago White Sox just had a very disappointing series against the Miami Marlins. That is a series that they could have won as both of the losses came as a result of bad ninth innings.
Before that annoying series, they had two series victories in a row including one against the New York Yankees. That sort of ended any good feelings about the team as they got within 3.5 games of first place.
Now, things get even harder. They are in California to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers who are one of the best teams in the National League with a record of 37-29. They are only 3-7 in their last ten games so you know they are coming into this series hungry to win.
This Dodgers team is different than pretty much every team that the White Sox have faced so far this season. They are star-studded. For one, the first two pitchers that the White Sox are going to face are Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw. Both of them are outstanding.
The Chicago White Sox have a big test in the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As for the offense, you can expect to see guys like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Will Smith, and J.D. Martinez all over the scoresheet. This cast believes they can make a run at the World Series.
The Dodgers were uncharacteristically quiet during the off-season. They aren't even as dominant as they have been in the past but it feels like something is brewing with them.
You often wonder what the next big move there is going to be. Maybe a certain two-way player from down the highway is their target. That isn't the White Sox problem right now but it shows just how good this franchise has become.
Lance Lynn is going to get the first start for the White Sox on Tuesday night. That may or may not be very pretty as he has had an up and down year. With the firepower that Los Angeles has, this could get scary. Mike Clevinger and Dylan Cease will start the two following games.
Following this series is another road tilt with the Seattle Mariners so it begins a very tough stretch. It would be nice, in all honesty, if the White Sox just find a way to avoid getting swept in this series. If they could somehow find a way to win it, they would be feeling very good about themselves moving forward.