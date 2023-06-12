White Sox drop series to Marlins in heart-breaking fashion
While the Chicago White Sox are 6-3 thus far in June, after the series at home against the Miami Marlins, it's hard for fans not to be upset or frustrated.
All three games of the series were winnable for the White Sox and they only walked away with a lone victory.
Whether it was the late-inning error by Tim Anderson in the second game that led to a loss or the collapse of the bullpen during the late stages of games two and three, it was a heartbreaking series loss for the club. They were on the verge of winning their third consecutive series.
To make it even worse, the clubhouse vibes will not be at a high when traveling to Los Angeles to take on the 37-29 Dodgers for a three-game stretch.
The Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins had some drama in their series.
The first game of the series with the Marlins was a 2-1 win as Luis Robert Jr. walked it off with a double down the left field line bringing Elvis Andrus home.
Dylan Cease went six innings while striking out seven and giving up a lone run via a Joey Wendle four-bagger.
Middleton, Graveman, and Hendriks didn't allow a base runner during the seventh through ninth innings and the latter received his second win of the season.
After game one, the struggles hit the south side as hard as it possibly could.
Saturday's contest was as horrible offensively as it's been all year for the White Sox with just a lone run the whole day via an Andrew Vaughn solo home run to right-center.
Sandy Alcantara, who won last year's NL Cy Young award, carved up the White Sox outside of the homer but the White Sox entered the bottom of the ninth with a 1-0 lead.
Joe Kelly entered the game to close it out and it wasn't pretty. He finished the day with a third of an inning pitched, five runs allowed, two walks, and two hits.
It wasn't a good outing for Kelly but it could have been a different story if it wasn't for Tim Anderson's significant error on the ground ball hit to him with the bases loaded.
The Marlins ended up winning the game 5-1.
Game three gave the White Sox even more trauma, as late-inning heroics by Miami lost them the game by a score of 6-5.
The White Sox had a 5-1 lead heading into the top of the eight but Keynan Middleton folded under pressure which he hasn't done in quite a while.
Middleton hadn't allowed a run for his last fourteen innings pitched but that didn't stop Jorge Soler and Garrett Cooper from sending solo homers to the bleachers and making it a 5-3 game.
With Kendall Graveman coming in to close out the potential game-series winner, the White Sox's hopes deflated batter by batter.
Jean Segura spanked a homer (his first in 2023) off the left-field foul pole to start the inning, making it a 5-4 White Sox lead.
After a catcher's interference and a walk, Bryan De La Cruz hit his 14th double down the left field line which scored both base-runners and ultimately gave the Marlins the 6-5 win.
The Chicago White Sox are now 29-38 and remain only 4.5 games back from the first-place Minnesota Twins.
Chicago is playing much better baseball than they did earlier in the season but it's the losses like games two and three of this series that need to be won because of how horrible they started the 2023 season.
The White Sox will be battle-tested on their six-game road trip with the Dodgers and Mariners. It will be interesting to see how the club bounces back after their off-day on Monday.