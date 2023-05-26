The Nick Madrigal news makes the Chicago White Sox look even worse
The Chicago Cubs sent Nick Madrigal to AAA Iowa this week. The former Chicago White Sox second baseman hasn't lived up to expectations since moving over to the north side in the Craig Kimbrel trade.
Of course, the White Sox didn't exactly win that trade either since Kimbrel was terrible for them. Not only that, he was not used right as this career closer all of a sudden was a setup man. The memories of him in a White Sox uniform are not very fond.
The Cubs also got Codi Heuer in the trade and he very well might come back from Tommy John and pitch well. They are certainly banking on it for their bullpen. Kimbrel might be out of town with Madrigal in AAA but Heuer still has a chance.
This news about Madrigal should make everyone even more annoyed with the White Sox than it appears on the surface. Yeah, it was bad that they lost the trade. That is enough of a reason to be mad when you think about him.
The White Sox should have not drafted Nick Madrigal in the first place.
However, there is even another reason. It is the fact that the White Sox drafted Nick Madrigal fourth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft in the first place. He was the "safe pick" because he got lots of base hits in college but he clearly had no upside.
Now, we are seeing plenty of other players drafted after home playing very well right now. The two next picks were Jonathan India and Jarred Kelenic who are both awesome. Other studs like Trevor Larnach and Shane McClanahan were also drafted later on.
The only team that had it worse was the Oakland A's who drafted Kyler Murray who was later drafted number one in the NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals. He chose football.
It is a shame that we keep having to be reminded of it but the people at fault are still in charge so don't expect much change.