The season actually starts now for the 2023 Chicago White Sox
That was, without a doubt, the worst baseball in April any White Sox fan has ever seen. For a successful shift in the atmosphere, the team needed to forget about 2022.
That was a challenging task for these players, especially when more of the same issues arose and the fans ensured the team knew it.
Just two years ago, Sox fans were expecting to be talking about who to acquire at the deadline to make this a sure-fire World Series team at the beginning of May 2023. Instead, chants of "sell the team" echo throughout Guaranteed Rate Field as crowds grow thinner.
Blame for this start can be directed at several places. The first obvious one is the players. If they can't stay on the field and play to their potential when they are, things can quickly fall apart. Many players are vastly underperforming which is creating a losing culture.
The Chicago White Sox need to make themselves better every single day.
Another point of blame could be on the coaching staff and their inability to change this down-on-our-luck attitude in the clubhouse, but not just yet.
From what Pedro Grifol has said in interviews and post-game press conferences gives no hint of allowing lollygagging and nonsense.
Clearly, he wants to win and is doing his best. He is also obviously highly passionate about his team and he made an example by his firey ejection last Friday.
When was the last time you saw a White Sox manager that mad? Grifol has shown he has his players' backs. Now they need to have him and play to their capabilities.
Undeniably, however, most of the blame Sox fans would agree falls on ownership and the inability to change what is not working. After 42 years, the fans have been ready for a change.
The city of Chicago deserves an owner that is passionate about the team, willing to spend what they have to compete with other contenders, and has the fans' best interest at heart.
Unfortunately, this isn't a movie and we're stuck with Jerry Reinsdorf.
From a business standpoint, it makes sense, but if you want to win the World Series, that doesn't cut it.
We are stuck with Jerry for however long and chanting "sell the team" can only do so much. Do we really expect someone as out of touch as Jerry Reinsdorf to have watched a Sox game to know that's what the fans are chanting?
Some Sox fans left in the middle of last season. Fans left but will return when the team is on a streak again. Those declaring the team dead and have given up left probably after that 10-run Rays inning.
The die hard-fans, the ones playing the violin on the Titanic that is this team, may have thought about giving up and going away but there's some sick twisted voice of hope in the back of our minds that'll whisper: "But maybe now is when things turn around".
To believe in this team, you must ignore all the sins of the front office and the cheapskate running the show. There is no question that the raw talent can still win the division. Can they in 2023? Probably not. But that voice of hope is telling us the Wild Card is achievable.
This horrendous start is salvageable if the players take on a "the season starts now" view. It is unlikely for a slow-starting team to be in contention come October but it's not impossible.
If anything, it's becoming quite common. The 2019 Nationals were ruled dead at the all-star break. The 2021 Braves didn't stand a chance when their star player went down but made trades to fill that void.
Even the 2021 Cardinals and their 17-game winning streak propelled them into a Wild Card spot. Not to mention the Phillies last year, a team that was also ruled dead early and fired their manager midseason, their culture changed and they made it to the Fall Classic.
There are some areas of concern and there is no question about it. The pitching has been atrocious but improving as of late. The offense has a similar issue but on the opposite clock as the pitching.
When the pitching clicks, the hitting can't figure anything out and goes back and forth. Some players' performances are still in question.
Are Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn washed? Can Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez, and Tim Anderson stay on the field? Does Luis Robert Jr. even want to be there? Can a team that lost ten times in a row ever recover? These are all valid concerns, but surprisingly there are some positives.
Dylan Cease deals, we know this. Jimmy Lambert, Keynan Middleton, and Gregory Santos have been dealing out of the 'pen.
Andrew Vaughn has had a better start than José Abreu. Yasmani Grandal has an OBP of .330, slugging at .445, and has dramatically improved defensively.
Yes, they are fresh off a ten-game skid but they snapped it thanks to an impossible comeback. They followed that up with a strong pitching performance and another dramatic win.
Then finally, one month into the season, the White Sox won their first series. For the first time this season, there's a bit of hope.
Nothing will likely change. If the White Sox are near contention at the deadline, they'll execute a trade sending away a critical voice in the clubhouse, destroy morale and bring in a player that'll underperform.
Nothing will change until Jerry Reinsdorf, Kenny Williams, and Rick Hahn are out of the organization. However, the raw talent on this team is capable of winning games. One win is a win. Two wins is a coincidence. Three wins is a streak.