The White Sox are looking forward to facing former teammate Jose Abreu
Opening Day is here and the White Sox have a lot on their hands for the year's first series. They will square off with the reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros.
On top of that, they are set to go against a White Sox legend, Jose Abreu. This is the first year that the White Sox will play without Abreu since 2013.
The White Sox roster is excited to see their former teammate but the expectations are still to find any way possible to win, whether they still love Abreu or not.
The White Sox are going to face Jose Abreu for the first time ever.
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was asked about the situation by the press and he compared it to when Michael Jordan left the Chicago Bulls to go to the Washington Wizards.
Although Abreu isn't quite what MJ brought to the city of Chicago, it shows how much care Hahn and the White Sox organization have for Abreu.
Everyone can agree that seeing Abreu in an Astro jersey is awkward and it might take some time to adjust to. Abreu will forever have a legacy in Chicago, meaning every time the White Sox go head-to-head with him, it's going to be an uncomfortable situation.
Rookie Oscar Colas shared some words with the press as he thanked Abreu for everything he did for him. Abreu will always be a great teammate and Colas was fortunate enough to have received some words of wisdom/advice from Jose.
The White Sox want to beat Jose Abreu but at the end of the day, there is still loads of love and support for the Cuban native and longtime slugger in the MLB. You can't mention the Chicago White Sox without Jose Abreu's name. The players know that.
It will be interesting to see how the White Sox pitch to him during this four-game stretch. It will also be interesting to see how Jose Abreu ends up playing overall in the series against his former team, who first allowed him to play baseball in the big leagues.
The first game of the series begins Thursday at 6:10 PM. Dylan Cease will take the bump for the White Sox and Framber Valdez is set to take the mound for the Astros.
Two aces will face off on Opening Day. How entertaining can it get? Baseball is back and the White Sox are ready to bounce back after a forgetful 2022 season.