The White Sox are sending one prospect to the 2023 Futures Game
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team and they don't have the most loaded prospect farm of all time.
There are Oscar Colas, Jordan Montgomery, and a few others to be excited about but nobody is being seen as the next big thing right now. Of course, that could change in one off-season.
They do, however, have a name that is lesser known than others that are going to represent them at the 2023 Major League Baseball Future's Game.
Jonathan Cannon is going to represent the White Sox at this year's edition of the event in Seattle. As of right now, he is with A+ Winston-Salem Dash looking to build on his potential MLB career.
Jonathan Cannon is representing the White Sox at the Future's Game.
Cannon was a third-round pick by the White Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft and is now listed as their number 10 prospect. He is a right-handed pitcher that played his college baseball at Georgia.
It is a tremendous honor to play in this game if you are a part of a Major League Baseball organization. He has clearly earned the right to be there and he will look to make this organization proud.
So far in Winston Salem, he is 5-1 with a 3.27 ERA. The wins are coming for him down there and he has pitched very well. That has earned him a spot on this team that gets to compete in Seattle.
What if this kid hits and becomes a good Major League pitcher? That happens sometimes as third-round picks very well could develop into something.
Not many folks had even heard of this guy before the season began and now he is going to the Future's Game.
Hopefully, he can keep up this marvelous pitching and eventually make it to the show. How cool would that be? They haven't had that type of luck in a while so they are due.