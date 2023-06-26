White Sox News: Chicago has an AL Player of the Week
The Chicago White Sox took one out of three from the Texas Rangers last week and then two out of three from the Boston Red Sox.
Going 3-3 over the course of the week is not going to get the White Sox back into playoff contention but it is certainly better than going under .500.
One player on the roster, however, went above and beyond. He was the biggest reason that the team had even a few wins during this six-game stretch.
That player is Luis Robert. He is probably going to be an American League All-Star and it is well deserved. Nobody on the White Sox would deserve it more right now.
The Chicago White Sox saw Luis Robert Jr. recognized this week.
He has already been given some recognition for the way that he has played as he was named the American League Player of the Week for that six-game stretch of games. This is the first time that he has received this award.
That is a very nice honor for Robert as he has truly been sensational all year long. He should be proud of this.
Over that time, Robert Jr. had a batting average of .444 with an OPS of 1.635. He also had four home runs and five RBIs. It was a great week for him in every way.
On the other side of the league, Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds won the National League Player of the Week Award.
This kid has been lighting the league on fire similarly to the way Luis Robert did during his rookie campaign. It is a lot of fun to see young superstars like this dominate the league.
As for Robert Jr., he and the White Sox will need to keep those good vibes going as they hit the road. They will be seeing Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout with Robert coming off this Player of the Week recognition. That is a lot of star power.