The White Sox end spring training with another tilt against the Cubs
On Monday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox paid a visit to Sloan Park to play the Chicago Cubs once again. Each side had some stars missing from the lineup but also had some of them playing in the game.
The Cubs got out to a big 6-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning. They really beat up on Mike Clevinger as he had his last spring start before his White Sox debut on Saturday. It is unclear if it is time to worry about him or not but that wasn't very good for him.
The Cubs scored those six runs on seven hits with two walks. He struck out four in the meantime which doesn't mean much at this point.
The White Sox would rally, however, as they scored one in the sixth and five in the ninth to get the score even at six. The game ended in a tie after the Cubs failed to win it in the bottom of the ninth. It was a nice little spring training comeback for the White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox played well on Monday in the second half.
A lot of people did their job in this one but Romy Gonzalez hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning which played a big role in the comeback. We will see if he ends up making the team out of camp.
Now, the White Sox and Cubs will play one more game at Sloan Park to close out the exhibition season. It is the perfect way for them both to end what has been a very important spring season.
The lineups are to be determined as we don't know if they will see it as a dress rehearsal or if they will sit all the MLB players to have them ready for Thursday.
One thing we do know is that the White Sox are going to start Michael Kopech in this one while the Cubs will use Drew Smyly. It is a solid matchup for a spring training game.
This is going to be Kopech's final start before he goes in the home opener on Monday. He needs to make sure that he is as ready for that as he can be.
Major League Baseball is upon us but we have one more obstacle to go before the real thing begins. No matter what, it is always fun to see the White Sox beat the Cubs so you'd like to see them do just that on Tuesday.