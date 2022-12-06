The White Sox should actually consider bringing back Jose Quintana
The Chicago White Sox are looking for some help in their starting rotation but they need a particular type of pitcher.
Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and Mike Clevinger are all right handed. It would be really smart for them to consider bringing in a lefty so that they have just a bit more balance.
If they could pick any available lefty right now it would probably be Carlos Rodon who they let go for nothing last offseason. That is possible but there are other options out there.
Rodon also isn't the only option out there that was once an ace for the White Sox. Jose Quintana is a left handed pitcher that could pitch very well for them in 2023 if they brought him in.
The Chicago White Sox could really use a left-handed starting pitcher.
People in Chicago will always go back to the trade when it comes to Quintana. The White Sox sent him to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez. Obviously, that was an amazing trade for the White Sox.
Quintana didn't live up to the hype with the Cubs and that leaves a sour taste in some people's mouths. Well, he rebounded very nicely in 2022 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In fact, he was so good no that awful Pittsburgh team that the St. Louis Cardinals gave assets to a division rival in order to get him for their playoff run.
If Rodon ends up going to another team, Quintana would be a great option for the White Sox. If he can be healthy and pitch at his best, he will make whatever team signs him very happy.
Making this signing would leave the White Sox with six starters. Assuming none of them go to the bullpen, you can probably just smack Quintana right in the middle as the one lefty of the bunch. Only Dylan Cease deserves to be locked into his spot in the rotation right now anyway.
The White Sox could also very well trade one of the righties in the rotation for help elsewhere. Anything should be on the table at this point for the team. Bringing in Quintana is not a bad idea.