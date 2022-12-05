White Sox Rumors: 3 left-handed free-agent pitchers to consider
The Chicago White Sox have made one big signing so far this offseason. They signed Mike Clevinger to a contract.
He will come in and try to have a bounce-back year along with the rest of his teammates after the White Sox were very disappointing at 81-81.
The problem is that Clevinger is a right-handed pitcher. Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and Dylan Cease are all right-handed as well. The White Sox could really use a lefty.
If they were to go the route of a free agent to fill that need, they could consider one of the good free agents available for that position:
1. Mike Minor
Mike Minor would be a cheap option for the Chicago White Sox right now.
Mike Minor is an extremely low-grade option for the White Sox to consider in this department. He was brutal on a bad Cincinnati Reds team in 2022. No matter what anyone says, the White Sox are not the Reds and won't be any time soon.
Not too many people in that organization were feeling good after the way that the team went about things. It was a tough environment for everyone involved and now Minor will be looking for a new organization to try and bounce back with.
The White Sox could really use a lefty and he might be worth taking a risk on if they can't find a way to do better. He was an All-Star and a top-ten Cy Young Award finisher as recently as 2019 so he isn't that far removed from being a great pitcher. This is truly something for the White Sox to consider.