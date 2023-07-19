The White Sox tried hard to make an incredible comeback
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in the American League. That doesn’t mean that fans can’t get excited about certain things.
After taking a series against the Atlanta Braves, who have the best record in the league, it was easy to get excited about a matchup with the New York Mets.
The Mets are basically the National League version of the White Sox in terms of the fact that they were supposed to be great good and are just horrific.
It is likely that the White Sox are sellers as a result of their poor play this season. That isn’t going to be fun but it is the reality of the situation.
The Chicago White Sox are in a very interesting spot right now.
One of the names that consistently comes up is Lucas Giolito. He is having a very nice bounce-back year which is making teams want to trade for him.
Well, he made this start against the New York Mets. It may end up being his last appearance in a Chicago White Sox jersey. That remains to be seen.
He hadn’t started a game since before the All-Star break so it was over a week. Clearly, that was a bad decision to make for the White Sox as he had a bad first game back.
You can actually argue that this was his worst outing of the 2023 season. In 3.2 innings pitched, Giolito gave up eight runs on six hits and five walks. He did have five strikeouts but this outing was far from good enough.
This likely doesn’t hurt his value too much as he has been really good this year. He needs to get back to that once he is back in his post-All-Star break routine.
The Mets ended up getting out to an 11-4 lead in this game. Thanks to some big-time performances from guys like Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger, however, the White Sox started to make a comeback.
In fact, the White Sox’s one run in the 9th inning got the score to 11-10 Mets. Unfortunately, the comeback fell just one run short. That would have been amazing.
It also would have been so on-brand for the New York Mets to blow that lead but they found a way to hang on. It was a huge win for them.
Now, the White Sox will look to keep the momentum going on Wednesday evening. Seeing how each team responds to this should be tons of fun.