There is some White Sox flavor in this 2023 ALCS Game 7
The Chicago White Sox have had some bad times this season. They were one of the worst teams in the league for most of the year. They were sellers at the deadline and that made them even worse. Now, we are watching the ALCS wondering why this isn't them playing.
Well, there are a few former White Sox players participating in the ALCS right now. This series has been truly incredible as it is a Texas showdown between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.
The Rangers won the first two games just for the Astros to win the next three. Then, the Rangers got back in the win column in game six and forced game seven. The road team has won each of the first six games so we'll see what happens as this final game will happen in Houston.
There are a few notable players that White Sox fans might be wondering about. For one, Marcus Semien is one of the best players on the Texas Rangers. Of course, the White Sox let him get away as they traded him away before he became a superstar. It is fun seeing him have so much success.
The Chicago White Sox have a few former players playing in the ALCS.
The Rangers also have Dane Dunning who can be a starter and a reliever depending on the situation. The White Sox sent Dunning to the Rangers to get Lance Lynn which is a trade that both teams would say they won.
Over on the Houston Astros, there is one man that Chicago White Sox fans are going to go crazy over. That person is Jose Abreu who is one of the best players in White Sox history. He left in free agency as the White Sox didn't do what they could to bring this icon back.
Abreu didn't have that good of a regular season with the Astros but he has been incredible in the postseason. His contract has been worth it based on this postseason alone. Now, he gets to play in a Game 7 for the first time ever. It will be interesting to see if he can come up big.
This series has been spectacular and White Sox fans can watch it knowing that some alumni have a chance at a World Series berth. It isn't fun thinking about where the White Sox are at this point but we as fans can enjoy this epic series anyway.