White Sox News: Jose Abreu's team is in an ALCS game seven
A lot of Chicago White Sox fans have been curious about what’s going on with Jose Abreu in the 2023 MLB Postseason. He decided to join the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros during the winter before this season started. That is working out well for him.
The White Sox were one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball while Abreu got to be on a division-winning team that went to the playoffs. Of course, he didn’t do either of those much during his time with the White Sox.
The Astros earned the right to have a playoff bye in the Wild Card Round. They are also the only one of four to win in the Division Series. Instead of complaining about new rules or playoff formats, they just adjust and win.
They defeated the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS and earned themselves a date with the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. It’s an all-Texas matchup with a berth in the World Series on the line. All sports fans have to love that idea as we don’t get a similar situation with geographical rivals every year.
Former Chicago White Sox MVP Jose Abreu deserves all of this praise.
Now, after six very hard-fought games, we are going to see game seven. Those are the two favorite words of all sports fans (game seven) and we get to see a Texas showdown baseball version of it with the pennant on the line. That is going to be a must-see TV.
The Texas Rangers won the first two games of the series only for the Astros to tie it up and eventually take the 3-2 lead. The Rangers didn’t let the momentum of the Astros keep them down though as they forced this game seven with a victory on Sunday night.
This was a dominant 9-2 win but it wasn’t as dominant as it looked. A five-run ninth inning really blew the game open in favor of the Rangers. It was great theatre and now the encore should be something special.
Abreu went 2-4 in the game which turned out to be a loss for his team. It has been a great series for him overall and he was good in this loss. It will be interesting to see how he handles the pressures of a game seven.
The road team has remarkably won all six games in this series. This game will be in Houston so will the Rangers have the advantage in this one? The series suggests so but all-time history usually favors the home team. Both teams have to take it from whatever mindset benefits them.
Of course, anything can happen in game seven. Forget anything you think you know about either team or recent patterns. This is game seven. Anything goes with a berth in the World Series on the line. Hopefully, Jose Abreu has a good showing regardless of the outcome.