These 11 roster moves are shaking up the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox made some noise on Tuesday afternoon. They made some roster transactions that are going to have people talking for a long time.
You don't normally see a Major League franchise (in any sport) make 11 transactions in one day but the White Sox are clearly trying to change the vibes.
The first one is perhaps the most important. Tim Anderson is activated from injury and is going to be the leadoff man against the Minnesota Twins. The team has not played well since he went down so they can only hope to be brought back up by his presence in the lineup.
Hanser Alberto is also being activated from the 10-day injured list so we will see what kind of role he is put in as the year goes along.
Billy Hamilton is back and so is Alex Colome. Nobody really expected to see either of these two guys make it back to the White Sox at any point but here we are. The White Sox also purchased the contract of Sammy Peralta from AAA Charlotte in addition to Hamilton and Colome.
The White Sox made tons of moves on Tuesday ahead of the new week.
Joe Kelly was placed on the Paternity List. He is obviously going through a very happy time and will be back with the team sometime soon. Romy Gonzalez is hitting the 10 day injured list.
The crazy thing here is that both Oscar Colas and Lenyn Sosa are being sent down to AAA Charlotte. They were both bad to start the season and need some time in the minors.
In the case of Colas, it is odd to see them make this move after committing to him being their right fielder but why would the White Sox make a wise decision? It is just a tough situation to see.
Both Jake Diekman and Frank German have been designated for assignment. In the case of Diekman, it is long overdue as he has been so bad since he put on a White Sox uniform. The Zack Collins trade tree is just not good or fun to reflect on, including drafting him in the first round.
It is crazy that we are at this point in the season but we are. The White Sox need to go on a run to get back in the race and these moves are a decent start. We will see how they respond to all of the noise in May. Hopefully, they start picking up some wins as the schedule lightens up.