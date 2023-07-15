These 3 White Sox trade packages send Lucas Giolito to the Reds
The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team at all. In fact, they are very much one of the worst in all of Major League Baseball.
As a result, they are going to be sellers ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. They have tons of players that can land them a decent return.
One of those players is Lucas Giolito. There has been a lot of speculation around his MLB future as he might be the biggest name traded by any team in the league.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams that want him but a new team has emerged in the rumor mill.
MLB Network’s John Morosi claims that the Cincinnati Reds are now in the mix for this deal. That would obviously be very good for them as they’d be adding a high-end starter as they try to take a big step toward October.
If the White Sox and Reds were to get a deal done, it might look like one of these three:
To Reds: Lucas Giolito (RHP)
To White Sox: Chase Petty (RHP), Logan Tanner (C), Jose Torres (2B/SS)
The Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds make a lot of sense here.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that would be trying to add back prospects. The Reds are a team that has some great ones that could be considered by the White Sox.
Chase Petty would obviously be the top prize for the White Sox in this package. He is their number seven prospect and a right-handed pitcher that would fit in well in the system of the Sox right now.
Logan Tanner is a catcher which is a position the White Sox need to stockpile. They are not set in that position at all and should bring in as many young ones as they can in hopes that they hit on at least one.
Jose Torres is a depth prospect that very much could become an MLB player at some point. He can play shortstop and second base but that answer will come in time. For just Lucas Giolito, this is a decent return all around from the Reds.