These Lance Lynn quotes make the White Sox look horrible
Everybody knows that the Chicago White Sox are a really bad baseball team. They have lost six in a row, are 2-8 in their last 10, and are 13.0 games out of first place in the AL Central.
It is one thing to be 22 games under .500, it is another to act like a complete dumpster fire on a regular basis. This team does just about everything wrong.
We know they don’t make smart decisions or develop talent properly but Lance Lynn’s comments on Thursday night were very telling. His quotes show just how poorly run the White Sox are.
He admitted that the White Sox have not told him anything about his potential trade. He made sure to note that he saw the reports but hasn’t heard a word from his own organization. That is just awful.
The Chicago White Sox clearly have a lot of problems going on right now.
He also mentioned how he has been kept in the loop in the past with other teams. The White Sox are on a different level of foolish though so this isn’t at all surprising. Hearing these words from Lynn should infuriate all White Sox fans and make them a little sad.
These are the same people that are going to be in charge of executing another rebuild, retool, or whatever they’re going to call it. It should not be them but they did something to earn a lifetime contract.
It is clear that Lynn is not happy and probably wants to be traded at this point. Why wouldn’t he? The team he currently plays for isn’t even honest with him. It seems fairly obvious that he is going to be moved and he hasn’t heard anything from that. That has to be a tough feeling on his end.
There is more than one team out there looking at Lynn. Whether he goes to another squad and is a starter or reliever, he will have a better chance of succeeding than he does in Chicago.
Don’t be surprised at all if a change of scenery, better information provided for him, and an overall switch do wonders for his game. It is a shame that Lance won’t be a winner in Chicago because he was a great player for this team. He embodies what it should be to be a White Sox member.