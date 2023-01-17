This Chicago White Sox prospect is worth watching in 2023
The Chicago White Sox are going to be hoping for a much better season at the MLB level in 2023. That is obviously their most important task this season but there are a few other things to keep an eye on as well.
One of them is their group of prospects that hope to make an impact in Major League Baseball one day. There are a few of those but Colson Montgomery is one to keep an extra close eye on during the season. He could be a prospect worth watching Minor League Baseball a lot for.
Montgomery was Chicago's first-round pick in 2021. He was the 22nd overall pick in the draft. He plays shortstop but many wonder if he is going to end up being a third baseman by the time he reaches the big league level.
As of now, Montgomery is listed as the number one prospect in the Chicago White Sox system. He is also the only White Sox player in the MLB's Top 100. He has really become a great player since turning pro and has a bright future ahead of him.
The Chicago White Sox have high hopes for Colson Montgomery in 2023.
You can expect Montgomery to be in AA Birmingham this season which will be a great place for him. Lots of prospects have grown into great players by developing with that team before reaching AAA.
It is unclear to guess when Montgomery will play for the AAA Charlotte Knights but he doesn't have an MLB ETA until 2025 so he very well could spend the whole season with Birmingham. That is a good spot for him and people that are fans of the White Sox should be paying attention.
The White Sox don't have a highly touted farm system anymore but they aren't dead last right now (as they were before last season started) and that is because of the growth that Colson Montgomery has shown.
With this upcoming season upon us, look for him to be an impact player during spring training. Although he has no chance of making the Opening Day roster, he might make people think that he is good enough. That is the type of spring to expect from him this year.
All year long, there could be videos of him dominating that swirl around and that is going to be exciting. Again, 2023 is big for him because he could prove that he will be on the left side of the White Sox infield one day soon.