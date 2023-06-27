This Chicago White Sox star is no longer worth being traded
The Chicago White Sox are in a bad spot in terms of the standings but they do have some players that they would like to keep around.
Back in April, it didn't seem as if Luis Robert Jr. was one of them. He seemed like he was checked out as he was taking horrible approaches to the plate and not hustling hard out there.
Then, he flipped a switch that has him looking like one of the best players in all of baseball. He will probably be an American League All-Star as the White Sox's lone representation and he was just named the AL Player of the Week.
Earlier during that bad April stretch when he seemed to be checked out, it felt like trading him was going to be necessary. Although his value wasn't as high as it can be, he seemed like he didn't want to play for the White Sox anymore.
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert have been very up and down.
That evaluation of him was wrong. On Monday night, he hit his 22nd home run of the season. Only Shohei Ohtani, who hit one in the same exact game, has more than Robert Jr.
Since that bad month of April ended, Robert Jr. has been one of the very best players in all of baseball and that includes the home runs. He hits for more than just power too and he plays outstanding defense in center field.
He went from being one of the most frustrating people to watch to a top-ten (maybe top-five) player in the whole league. We always knew he had this type of potential but it was never showing on the field. Now it is.
The White Sox haven't done a lot of winning with him around but that is no fault of his. He has carried his weight all season long. As long as he stays healthy, that will continue.
We were wrong about him and we all owe him an apology. Luis Robert is an outstanding player and the White Sox should do everything they can to build around him. He can be the face of a winning franchise.