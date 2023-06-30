This Chris Sale update might make some White Sox fans happy
The Chicago White Sox had some really good times with Chris Sale as their ace. He is a former prospect of theirs that they did such a good job developing.
Over his time with the White Sox, he became a Cy Young-caliber pitcher in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, they were not able to build a winner around him.
In December of 2016, the White Sox decided to end the Chris Sale era and rebuild. They traded him to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, and two other prospects.
That trade turned out to be garbage for the White Sox but that is a story for a different day. Sale became a World Series champion two years later because Boston does things the right way.
Chris Sale became a really good pitcher in his Major League career.
For the last two years, however, Sale has been dealing with some tough injuries. 2023 looked to be the year in which he was back healthy for the first time in a while though. It wasn't fun to see him go down again earlier in the year.
Boston was worried that he was going to be out for the rest of the season based on the injury but it sounds like there is some good news.
On Friday, it came out that Chris Sale has started throwing again. He received good MRI results. Now, it is about building back up to pitch at an MLB level with no pain. This is outstanding news.
White Sox fans may or may not care anymore but it is nice to know that Chris Sale is okay. He was a great player for the White Sox and really fun to watch. Honestly, it would be nice to have a guy who cares about winning that much on the roster right now.
Hopefully, Sale comes back and is able to pitch at a high level again. Seeing him go against his old team at least one more time would be awesome.