White Sox win two in a row to split series with Angels
The Chicago White Sox played game four of four against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. They lost the first two of the four-game set but then won game three in blowout fashion.
Coming into game four, they needed just enough from everyone to pull out a win. With Lance Lynn on the mound, things were obviously a little scary. He has not been that good this year.
Lynn went 6.0 innings pitched and gave up five runs on five hits and two walks. He had 7 strikeouts with a ton of swing-and-miss success but giving up the five runs is not good.
All five runs were given up in the first three innings so he did settle down nicely but the offense isn’t going to make the comeback as they did with much regularity.
The White Sox still found a way to win the game and split the series.
If it weren’t for a six-run third inning, the White Sox would have absolutely lost this game. They got it done though and the final score ended up being 9-7. That is a series split after going down 0-2.
Jake Burger and Seby Zavala were the only ones in the lineup to not have a hit. The rest of the crew delivered the goods with the bats.
Zach Remillard and Tim Anderson each had two hits in the contest. Remillard came around to score once and Anderson twice. Remillard did, however, have two RBIs to continue his magical start to his career.
Eloy Jimenez also deserves some extra praise as he had two RBIs in this game as his bat seems to be heating up. He has as much offensive talent as Luis Robert Jr. so we can only hope he is starting to show it.
One thing that needs to be mentioned is the walks for the White Sox in this game. This team does not walk very often. We’ve seen their first of the game come in the 8th inning or later many times over the last year or so.
In this one, though, they had five walks which is a lot for them. Zach Remillard, Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, and Seby Zavala all drew one walk. There is nothing wrong with extra baserunners via the base on balls.
Now that this series is in the books, the White Sox will start their series in Northern California as they visit the Oakland A’s. They are one of the teams in the league that is considered to be worse than the Sox so we’ll see how they do.