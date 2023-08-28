This fact about the White Sox farm system is very interesting
The Chicago White Sox are a team that cares about the prospects again. It is kind of disgusting that we are here again but it is the reality of the situation.
They are hoping that this next group of prospects doesn't make it to the big leagues, succeed for a year or two, and they start to be horrible.
With there being some change at the top of the organization, we can only hope that history doesn't repeat itself.
There is something interesting about the White Sox farm system that people might want to know about.
The White Sox minor league system is getting better as time goes on.
That is the fact that they currently don't have a top ten prospect playing in AAA or MLB. Every single player in their top ten is in AA or lower.
Korey Lee is the only player in the top 30 playing at the Major League level right now and he is ranked number 18.
To find the highest ranked AAA player, you'd have to go down to 15 to find Sean Burke who is currently playing for the Charlotte Knights.
Everyone from 1-14 can't say the same which is crazy. There is a lot of talent there but it is going to take a long time for them to reach the point where they can play in Major League Baseball.
This White Sox organization hasn't done a good job of developing once they reach the Major Leagues so this is probably a good thing for them at this point.
We have to hope that these guys stay down for a bit and work on their craft. That can lead to them becoming good players in the league one day.
Only the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres are like the White Sox and don't have a single AAA player in their top-ten prospect list. It is just an interesting thing to note about the organization.
Hopefully, no matter what, the White Sox can develop some of these guys and start winning again.