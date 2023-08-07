This former White Sox player’s comments make them look so bad
The Chicago White Sox are having a very bad year. With the context of the rebuild failing, it makes it an even worse year than your average horrific season. It is truly rock bottom.
After the weekend series win over the Cleveland Guardians that was highlighted by a fistfight between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez, things are still as bad as ever.
The Sox don’t really have anywhere to go from here but up. At least that’s what we thought before some news fell on Sunday night.
Jesse Rodgers of ESPN released some information that is both interesting and disgusting when it comes to the White Sox. It was a story based on some comments made by former White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton.
The White Sox are in a bad spot and Keynan Middleton made it worse.
Middleton was traded to the New York Yankees right before the trade deadline. He had been one of the team’s better pitchers out of the bullpen this season so they moved him for a future asset.
It doesn’t seem like he enjoyed his time with the White Sox. He revealed to Jesse Rodgers that there are some serious issues going on with this franchise right now.
For one, he mentioned that there are no rules with this team which has led to dysfunction. He believes that everybody just kind of does their own thing. Obviously, that is horrible to hear about a professional sports organization.
He also mentioned that people miss meetings, fall asleep in the bullpen, and don’t show up for certain practices with no consequences for those actions.
Of course, if all (or any) of these accusations are even slightly true, it is devastating for the franchise. That means things are broken on so many levels and it is going to take years of effort to fix.
Everyone and that means absolutely everyone, deserves to be fired. Nobody in a position of power today should be tomorrow after hearing all of this. They need to tear it down to the fullest and build it back up with new people in charge. Folks need to start being held accountable.
The sad part is that this story isn’t even a little bit surprising. The White Sox are one of the oldest and most historic teams in the sport but they constantly let stuff like this happen.
It’s really bad right now and it is going to get worse before it gets better. Hopefully, this is a wake-up call for the front office but don’t count on it.