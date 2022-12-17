This is the perfect White Sox batting order with Andrew Benintendi
As you've heard by now, the Chicago White Sox made a marvelous signing on Friday. They have given Andrew Benintendi a five-year contract worth 75 million dollars. Yes, that is the largest contract in the history of the organization. It is a really exciting move as the team has its new left fielder.
Now that the team has this piece to the puzzle figured out, there is still a little bit more to do but they are well on their way. We have a rough estimate of what the outfield will look like with Benintendi out there and we know that Eloy Jimenez is for sure a designated hitter now.
Benintendi is a very good outfielder. However, it is also true that he has had some very good moments with his bat.
He has shown off some power before but nobody ever saw him as a power hitter. He only had five home runs in 2022 but he had an All-Star-caliber year. His career high in home runs, however, is 20.
The Chicago White Sox are going to have a decent lineup again in 2023.
There are a few places that Benintendi can fit into this lineup. This is a lineup that might be perfect with the team constructed the way that it is (subject to change with more additions):
1. Tim Anderson - SS
2. Andrew Benintendi - LF
3. Eloy Jimenez - DH
4. Luis Robert - CF
5. Andrew Vaughn - 1B
6. Yasmani Grandal - C
7. Yoan Moncada - 3B
8. Oscar Colas - RF
9. 2B to be named later
Obviously, this is just a prototype lineup and there are a few different ways you can switch it up, but this feels perfect for the team with how it is currently constructed.
Tim Anderson is a lock to lead off. When he is healthy, he is one of the best in the business at this job. He sets the tone for this team as well as anyone.
Andrew Benintendi feels like the perfect player to come in and bat second for the White Sox. He can be a great bridge from Tim Anderson to the middle of the order.
3-5 can really go in any order. Beyond that, you just hope that Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal are able to bounce back a little bit so that the bottom of the order isn't so weak.
Oscar Colas is probably going to get some time in Major League Baseball. He may even make the Opening Day roster in which they should just start him. Having him low in the order is probably the way to start.
Leury Garcia, Lenyn Sosa, and Romy Gonzalez are internal second-base options but they should still be looking elsewhere. An upgrade at this position should be at the top of their priority list now.
Is this a lineup that wins them a World Series? Probably not. However, the addition of Andrew Benintendi certainly makes them a lot deeper. Hopefully, they make one or two more additions and the rest of the guys stay healthy/regress positively.