This Pedro Grifol statistic will make White Sox fans laugh
The Chicago White Sox are brutal. Their 7-20 start is their worst in 73 years which is disgusting. That should not happen during what was proclaimed to be the contention window.
This is an organization that needs to clean house and it starts at the top with the owner. It isn’t Pedro Grifol’s fault that he needs to go but this applies to everyone.
Speaking of Grifol, there is one stat that will make White Sox fans laugh so hard about what is going on with them right now. This proves how truly pathetic they are. With the way they are playing right now, it is truly embarassing.
On Friday night, Pedro Grifol was ejected from the game. This made it the second straight game in which Grifol was ejected. That means that he was ejected in back-to-back games before he won back-to-back games. That is truly funny.
The White Sox are truly a bad team right now which is tough to watch.
It was nice to see the skipper show a little bit of fire as the rest of the team really hasn’t in 2023. It didn’t work in this one as they lost again by a close margin but you never know what that does for the clubhouse.
Grifol is a young manager learning things on the fly as he goes through his first year on the job. He has a long way to go in his managerial career. He can be a good one if he manages to get away from this dumpster fire of an organization.
Eventually, even this season, he will win back-to-back games as a manager. Things level out in baseball. The hope is that they can go on a run to get back in the division race but don’t count on it.
Jerry Reinsdorf should be so ashamed of himself. Because of him, Rick Hahn, and Kenny Williams, Pedro Grifol goes out there and looks bad because of the mistakes that they made prior to his arrival. If only there was some accountability.
The schedule lightens up a bit in May so we can only hope that Grifol starts to see some success. He doesn’t deserve to be talked about like this but facts are facts.