This Rangers Dylan Cease trade package could actually net the White Sox a star

By Jon Conahan
The Dylan Cease rumors continue as it's certainly a possibility that the Chicago White Sox ace gets moved before Spring Training. At this point, the only question remaining is who ends up with his services. If the right trade package comes along, the White Sox seem to be content with moving him.
Many teams are interested, including the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and others. However, there's one sneaky team that could end up joining the mix depending on where Jordan Montgomery signs. That team is none other than the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.
The Rangers are in a position to compete for the World Series again in 2024. Their star-studded roster could be even better if Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer return healthy after their expected missed time.
However, Jordan Montgomery could be on his way out. Adding Cease might not be at the top of their priority list, and while a different pitcher than Montgomery, he'd bring just as much if not more to their rotation than the southpaw did in '23.
A possible trade package from the Rangers is fun to think about. Wyatt Langford and Jack Leiter would be one of the names that the White Sox should try to land if a deal went down, although it's uncertain who the Rangers are content with trading.
When giving a top-of-the-line starting pitcher up, why not take the risk and try to add one back?
Jack Leiter Could Be a Star for the White Sox
While Texas might be hesitant to add their former No. 2 overall pick, this isn't a bad idea from the White Sox. Despite the obvious struggles, Leiter has shown in the past that he can be a dominant pitcher.
The 5.07 ERA in 81.2 innings pitched in AA this season was concerning and the 5.54 ERA in 22 starts the season prior doesn't help his case either. However, we saw what he could do in college and the White Sox could bank on that to happen at the professional level.
It's been a slow start to his minor league career, but the 23-year-old Leiter has so much potential that he's not a bad option for the Chicago White Sox to look at if he was available in trade talks with the Texas Rangers.