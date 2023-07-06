This White Sox news is rather tough to hear right now
The Chicago White Sox made some roster moves on Thursday ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Of course, because of the bad weather the night prior, it actually is news that precedes a doubleheader.
The White Sox started off by adding RHP Jimmy Lambert from AAA Charlotte. He is going to serve as the 27th player for the doubleheader.
That wasn't it though as they announced that they are placing Joe Kelly on the 15-Day Injured List and recalling RHP Nick Padilla from AAA Charlotte. This IL stint is retroactive to July 5th so he is eligible to return on the 20th of the month.
This is really bad news for the White Sox and Kelly. For one, he doesn't want to be out with right elbow inflammation. That is never a good thing.
The Chicago White Sox will be without Joe Kelly for a little bit here.
The White Sox also don't want one of their biggest trade assets out as they approach the trade deadline. They probably won't get much for him at this point.
It also means that they might end up making someone else from their bullpen available as well. Maybe this means that someone like Kendall Graveman or Aaron Bummer is sent away. No matter how you look at it, this is bad news for a team trying to retool.
Just like everything else, however, the White Sox have to find a way to get through it. It isn't an easy situation to get through but they will do their best.
This team is not good so it isn't like it is ruining their playoff chances at all but they still would like to see others step up in Kelly's place.
We should be seeing more of Gregory Santos or Keynan Middleton anyway and Kelly being gone might help Pedro Grifol see that. We will see what happens.