This White Sox trade suggests big moves are coming
Over the last few days, Major League Baseball has gone through its All-Star Game festivities. On Monday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby. The next day, Tuesday, the National League won the All-Star Game by a final score of 3-2. It was the first time that the NL won since 2012.
Luis Robert Jr. participated in the Home Run Derby and even won a round. However, he hurt himself a little bit doing it and missed the All-Star Game although he was there.
Now, the Chicago White Sox are getting ready to head to Georgia where they are going to take on the Atlanta Braves. They are probably the best team in baseball right now so we just have to hope that the Sox aren't completely embarrassed.
Before then, the thought is that some big moves could be made. The White Sox have a lot of players that could end up being traded really soon.
The Chicago White Sox made a small trade on Wednesday that is telling.
Well, they made a trade on Wednesday that might be the organization sending a message. They sent cash considerations to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Mike Mayers.
The reason that this might suggest other moves are coming is because they acquired a pitcher that isn't that good for nothing. They might need Mayers to eat up some innings to end the year no matter how good or bad he is.
Mayers has also spent most of his career, including this 2023 season with the Royals, going back and forth between a reliever and a starter.
His role with the White Sox will depend on what happens with the rest of the roster. If they trade both Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, they might end up using him as a starter. They may also put him in the bullpen at some point as well.
This isn't a significant trade that is going to change the course of a franchise but it is one that might show the hand of Rick Hahn and his staff. Some hard days might be ahead for a team that hasn't come close to reaching their potential.