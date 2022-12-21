This will be what the White Sox look like with no more off-season signings
The Chicago White Sox are not big spenders most of the time. What they are doing now is unlike anything they have ever done and it isn't even really impressive compared to other Major League teams.
They just gave Andrew Benintendi the richest contract in White Sox history at 75 million dollars over five years. He is a great player but he isn't a superstar by any means. It is a great signing for the White Sox at this point but he is just one of the guys, not the guy.
Now, despite a need for some outfield help, a left-handed starting pitcher, and an upgrade at second base, it sounds like they are done with free agency. They are going to run it out there with Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa at second base along with Oscar Colas in the outfield.
Like any other decision, it could prove to be smart and it could prove to be a disaster. That will all unfold during the 2023 season as we see how these guys do. What will the White Sox look like if this stays true and they are done with their roster as is?
The White Sox may bounce back but are they World Series good?
Their catcher is going to be Yasmani Grandal. He will probably have a steady backup (Seby Zavala?) throughout the year but he is determined to have a bounce-back year.
We know the starting rotation will have guys like Dylan Cease, Mike Clevinger, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, and Lance Lynn make it up.
The bullpen will feature pitchers like Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet, Jake Diekman, Joe Kelly, and Reynaldo Lopez. Obviously, there are some very good pitchers and there are some question marks (in the rotation and the bullpen).
First base is going to be played by Andrew Vaughn following the departure of Jose Abreu. Gavin Sheets will get a few starts there as well.
Second base will likely not be upgraded. You can expect Romy Gonzalez to be the starting second baseman while Lenyn Sosa is the backup plan. Leury Garcia is expected to be an everyday bench utility player which is refreshing to hear. Still, not making an upgrade feels wrong.
Tim Anderson going down in 2022 was devastating. They had no chance from that moment on. Hopefully, he can stay healthy in 2023 so that he can be the full-time shortstop all year long.
Jake Burger might see some time at third base throughout the year but Yoan Moncada is the guy there. He is awesome defensively but mostly terrible with his bat. If he wants to be a long-term starter in this league, he better have a good offensive year in 2023.
The outfield will also be impacted by the off-season moves (or lack thereof) even more than the infield. As mentioned before, Colas is the guy in right field with no plan in case he struggles. Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert will play in left and center. Guys like Sheets and Garcia are (bad) options in case they need a fourth outfielder at any point.
Not making any more moves isn't the best idea but it is what the team is most likely to do. Hopefully, the good players in the core are able to have good years. In 2022, everything that could go wrong did and they went 81-81. Positive regression is essentially needed to get back to the playoffs.