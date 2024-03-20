Three Position Battles That Must Be Finalized Before Spring Training Ends for the Chicago White Sox
The starting right field job is trending toward Dominic Fletcher, but Gavin Sheets is still getting at-bats this spring. Bench and bullpen spots are still up for grabs.
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster is still far from being finalized. Manager Pedro Grifol admitted as much with just five more Cactus League games left.
The White Sox starting lineup should be finalized except for one spot. We will address that shortly. The only surprise switch could be Max Stassi being the official starting catcher over Martin Maldonado. Since neither is going to provide much offense, it really does not matter who starts at catcher so long as they can handle the pitching staff and play better defense than Yasmani Grandal.
The starting rotation should be set since there is no one left to compete for the fifth spot. Rookie Nick Nastrini has had a wonderful spring and has earned that final spot. One thing is for sure, the starting rotation is the epitome of cheap.
The Sox do have three position battles that need to be finalized over these final Cactus League games.
1) Starting Right Fielder
Dominic Fletcher and Gavin Sheets have been getting the bulk of the at-bats there. Fletcher is struggling at the plate while Sheets is thriving. Remember, this is spring where stats do count, and guys are sometimes working on things to get ready for the season.
Fletcher was acquired by the current front office while Sheets is from the prior regime. However, general manager Chris Getz was the director of player development under former GM Rick Hahn. Getz is more focused on defense and Fletcher is the better player in that area. That is probably going to the deciding factor for both players who hit left-handed.
Kevin Pillar is a non-roster invite who is also having a better spring at the plate than Fletcher. He will most likely be the fourth outfielder.