Is it time for the Chicago White Sox to fire manager Pedro Grifol?
The Sox are 62-110 under Grifol.
By Todd Welter
The feeling was the Chicago White Sox were going to be bad this season, but this team has been truly awful during the first ten games.
The Sox are off to a 1-9 start. The offense is dead last in runs, on-base percentage, and OPS. Only the Minnesota Twins have a worse team batting average and slugging percentage.
Luis Robert Jr. is on the IL with a soft tissue injury and the fear is he could miss months. Oh, and Eloy Jimenez has made his traditional stop on the IL too.
The Sox season is already in a tailspin with no chance of pulling out of it. Every night seems like a new rock bottom. The Sox were dominated by the Kansas City Royals, a team they are trying to mirror for some inexplicable reason, in a four-game series last week. Then they went to Cleveland where the offense did not put up a run and the defense made another costly error yesterday.
Too bad the solar eclipse could not block out the Sox from playing.
The team has been so bad that it has led to grumblings that it is time to fire manager Pedro Grifol to at least try something to shake things up.