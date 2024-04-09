Is it time for the Chicago White Sox to fire manager Pedro Grifol?
The Sox are 62-110 under Grifol.
By Todd Welter
Grifol's tenure as manager has been a disaster.
The Sox are 62-110 under Pedro. He was supposed to be a savior after Tony La Russa's second tour as the White Sox manager was a dumpster fire. Somehow Grifol found a way to make things even worse.
He let the clubhouse go into disarray. When the man opens up his mouth, something usually dumb, baffling, or conflicting is about to come out of his mouth. The guy made an acronym out of the word fast, and so far they are not even living up to that standard.
Grifol has been in over his head since the moment he took the job, and it is impacting the team negatively in the standings.
It is rare to find a manager these days who can help a team win in the margins. There is only one Craig Counsell and Bruce Bochy in the world (the Sox never bothered to try to hire either one).
The hope is at the very least, you get a net-neutral manager. Grifol's decision-making and management of the team are such a negative that a title window slammed shut under his watch and now the organization is wandering in the wilderness for what will seem like 40 years.
Now the contention window closing is not all on Grifol. He did not do much to keep it open either. Also, he was so obsessed with improving the clubhouse culture in the offseason that he may have forgotten to ask general manager Chris Getz to construct a roster that had players who could actually play baseball well.