Tuesday's MLB news makes the Chicago White Sox look terrible
The Chicago White Sox are a bad organization and everybody knows it. They don't do anything right as even what seemed like a good rebuild has failed.
Nobody trusts Jerry Reinsdorf, Rick Hahn, or anybody else there to do their job well enough for this team to succeed on the field.
Now, a bit of MLB news from Tuesday is going to make Chicago White Sox fans even more annoyed with ownership.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has sighed an eight-year extension with his team. Negotiations went south during the winter leading to speculation that he'd be traded but now he is staying with his club.
Over those eight years, Reynolds is getting 106.75 million dollars. It is a deal that includes a club option and doesn't have an opt-out but it is still very nice for Reynolds.
The Chicago White Sox look terrible once again on this Tuesday.
So what does this have to do with the Chicago White Sox? Well, it's simple. Now that the Pirates made this deal, they come off a very embarrassing list of teams that have never handed out a 100 million dollar (or more) contract.
The Chicago White Sox, of course, are on that list with the Oakland A's and Kansas City Royals. Andrew Benintendi's contract that he signed over the winter is the most lucrative in team history. That is not good to know.
The Chicago White Sox were in on Bryce Harper and Manny Machado a few offseasons ago but that money was not spent wisely elsewhere when they didn't get them.
This White Sox team has wasted what was a promising rebuild by not spending on free agents to supplement the team. This Bryan Reynolds contract just reminds us all of that fact.
Jerry Reinsdorf is a horrific owner that doesn't care enough about winning. That is why he has bad baseball people running things.
Things won't change until Jerry sells the franchise. We'll see what happens when it is time for the White Sox to try and extend guys like Tim Anderson or Dylan Cease who absolutely deserve those kinds of deals. Expect them to be getting them from other teams based on White Sox history.