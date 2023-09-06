Tuesday's White Sox loss was amongst the worst this season
The Chicago White Sox have had a very bad season. It’s been as bad as you can possibly imagine. There are things that happened that you would have never predicted.
Now, they are just going through the motions as they try to finish the season. It isn’t easy to finish a year like this but they have to get it done.
After a horrific performance on Labor Day to begin this series against the Kansas City Royals, they needed a big bounce-back effort. It is hard to be as bad as they were in that first game.
They started off strong in this one on Tuesday night. They took a 6-0 lead and looked like they were going to cruise to a win over one of the few teams with a worse record against them.
The Chicago White Sox ended up having a terrible game once again.
Unfortunately (but not surprising), the Royals came all the way back to tie the game. The White Sox do bad things like this often but it is still infuriating when it happens.
Then, once the game was tied in the bottom of the ninth, the Royals loaded the bases. With two outs and those loaded bases, Gregory Santos balked. That earned the Royals the win as the seventh run for them walked it off.
That is among the worst ways to lose a baseball game. They blew a 6-0 lead on a balk-off against one of the small number of teams with a worse record than them. It’s bad.
The White Sox have the worst record since the All-Star break and 100 losses is looking very likely. It is a disaster and only getting worse.
There is really nothing else to say about this team at this point. Of course, there is still a good chance that they find a way to lose that is even more outrageous so we’ll see.
The White Sox will try to avoid the sweep on Wednesday. Honestly, it wouldn’t be surprising if they did that but it also wouldn’t be shocking to see them swept once again either. This team is horrible and only getting worse.