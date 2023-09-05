The White Sox are clearly not better than the Royals
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team in every way. Everyone knows how bad they are. It has progressively gotten worse year over year.
Now, they just have to finish off this season. Once that is done, they will make tons of decisions during the off-season that will change some things up.
On Monday, the White Sox had a Labor Day matchup against the Kansas City Royals. They showed us just how bad they can be against one of the worst teams in the MLB.
You’re probably thinking to yourself, the White Sox are one of the worst teams in the league! That is true but they are still 10 games better than the Royals in the standings.
The Chicago White Sox are not better than the Kansas City Royals.
Don’t let that fool you though. The White Sox are just as bad as the Royals at this point in the season. In fact, you can make the argument that they are much worse.
The game ended up being one of the worst beatdowns taken by the White Sox this season. The Royals won the game 12-1. It was one of the many times that the White Sox gave up double-digit runs.
The Royals also had 16 hits while the Sox only had three. It is no wonder why the game ended the way it did. This was a very bad game for them on every level.
Dylan Cease will be on the mound for the White Sox on Tuesday night. The Sox obviously want to see him do well as his season has not gone very well for him.
It would be nice if the White Sox offense could break out a little bit in this game. We know how good Luis Robert Jr and Eloy Jimenez can be but it will all be for not if everyone around them isn’t doing their job.
That was the case on Monday. With Brady Singer on the mound, they might have a chance.
This Royals team is bad but remember, the White Sox are not much better. They are capable of losing to everyone and everyone. They’ve shown that much this season.