Two Chicago White Sox players who deserve more playing time and two who deserve less
More Braden Shewmake and Robbie Grossman!
Let’s face it, the Chicago White Sox are brutal to watch.
They are hardly scoring any runs because their offense is terrible. Their defense, which started the season on a high note, was exposed against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night showing us that things there may not have changed. Injuries have struck hard. Eloy Jimenez has hit the injured list and Luis Robert Jr. just joined him.
It’s a mess folks and it’s not going to get better anytime soon. This team is indeed struggling and unfortunately, it was built to struggle.
Eventually, things will get better, right?
We are here to look at three players, two who deserve more playing time and one who deserves less of it. This list was a little bit difficult to come up with because the White Sox, as a whole, aren’t doing anything great to warrant much praise for anyone. Still, some guys on the team just might deserve a little more playing time to not only see what they have to offer but to also see how well they could perform in the place of someone else.
Let’s look at three players, two that deserve more playing time and one (or two) that don’t, who are currently on the White Sox major league roster, and why we might think the way that we do about these players.