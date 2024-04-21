Two players who must step up their game for the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are a dismal bunch. Game in and game out, they continue to show their futility and prove to us why they are one of the weakest teams in the league.
They generate no offense; their defense is suspect and their pitching leaves something to be desired. This is a bad team, and it doesn’t seem like the “bad” is going to go away any time soon.
The White Sox have several players that need to step up, but there are a couple, in particular, that need to step up their game desperately. It’s almost obvious who these two players are, they were supposed to be two breakout players that could have brought a lot to the White Sox this season. One has a bit of an excuse while the other one has no excuse.
It’s time for them to step up their game or they could go away.
Who are these two players that need to step up their game? Let’s take a look and find out which of the White Sox team members they are, what they are doing wrong, and what they might be able to do to fix some of what is going on.
Andrew Vaughn
This one is a no-brainer. Vaughn, who was supposed to have a breakout year but has struggled. His slash line is .153/.247/.194. Nothing to write home about that’s for sure. This came from a player that was anointed as being the future of the franchise.
Now we know he’s just human.
Vaughn is a player that has a lot of potential and can still turn his season around but he’s not doing anything great for the White Sox this early in the year. The Sox need him to step up and play better and he can. Vaughn is just in a slump like most of the rest of his mates are. He seemingly can’t hit the ball at the most opportune and critical times.
Look for Vaughn to turn things around as the season rolls on and hit much better than he has been. This is just a slump and he’s going to break out of it and eventually get to where he should be. Vaughn will be hitting the ball regularly and going yard often. It’s going to happen we just have to wait.
Eloy Jimenez
The White Sox need their star-designated hitter to play much better than he has throughout the last few games. Now, granted, he missed some time with an injury but he’s back now and needs to start hitting. We can blame him for being hurt, he struggles with injuries, but his performance at the plate is not good.
Chicago needs Jimenez to step up and play better, it’s true. He wields a lot of power behind that bat and could, with Luis Robert Jr. out for an extended period, end up leading this team in home runs. But he has to get things going. He must hit the ball regularly for this team to be a success. Jimenez is not hurt any longer so there aren’t any excuses. He needs to be better.
The team needs to be better.
If both players, along with a handful of others, can get things going on offense, this team will win more games. These two are considered a couple of their more powerful and better players. They must produce or this team is going to lose a record number of games in 2024.