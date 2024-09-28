Two reasons to disagree with fans booing the Chicago White Sox winning, and one reason to agree with it

The Chicago White Sox swept the Los Angeles at home, and most of the paying crowd was none too pleased.

There were Sox fans who came to root against their own team. There were media members who came to cover baseball history. The Sox threw a wrench into all that by sweeping the Angels and staving off a 121st loss.



My latest at @CHGO_Sports ⬇️ https://t.co/DUEnpkBnuN — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 27, 2024

There were a lot of paying customers hoping to see the record-breaking 121 loss happen at Guaranteed Rate Field with beleaguered owner Jerry Reinsdorf in attendance.

Instead, the White Sox players looked like a compotent professional baseball team. All nine hitters looked they belong on a big-league diamond. The pitching was great.

Even Chris Flexen, who should have been designated for assignment after the trade deadline, was brilliant on Thursday. His 6.1 innings of shutout ball turned jeers into cheers.

The way the White Sox rallied back to win the first two games and then crushed them in the third game would make any fan question where was that all season, or at least in July and August.

That is the only reason it would be acceptable to boo the Sox when they were in the process of winning.

Being frustrated that the Sox finally decided until game 157 to rally back to win after trailing in the seventh inning is something that can be excused. You can also be unhappy with how it took until the 159th game to score the most runs in an inning.

Wondering why this team was constructed so badly that it completely took out the randomness of winning at least 60 games is worth being upset.

However, fans are being scorned for wanting to see the Sox continue to lose, and lose historically.

Folks that work for the #WhiteSox should not be crapping on the fans in their ballpark ever but especially now



The reason I say that is their opinion is obviously biased so you’ll never see them shame the team that they work for. Only sunshine & rainbows for the worst team ever https://t.co/FDJ5ZVUKxS — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 27, 2024

Fan however you want. Booing the team winning is something that people can disagree with for two reasons...

Reason 1: The White Sox should always be considered the worst team ever, at least contextually.

The White Sox contextually will always be considered the worst team ever even if they somehow swept the Detroit Tigers and only ended up tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the most defeats in a 162-game season.

Indeed, they will not top the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics record for the worst losing percentage in the modern era. The 1899 Cleveland Spiders will always hold the all-time worst record.

So those teams can still be considered literally the worst teams ever.

There is legit context as to why the 1916 Philadelphia A's had the worst winning percentage in the modern era. They operated an era where attendance funded everything and that team struggled to draw. The Spiders owner had another club where that owner put all the best players on that club.

The 62 Mets were literally starting from scratch. The Sox have been operating for 124 years. Reinsdorf does own another team, but it is in the NBA, so he cannot send his best players there.

That designation will hang over the owner's legacy for eternity.

Reason 2: "Sell the team" chants are a much more effective way to voice your frustration.

Jerry Reisdorf is only qualified to be an owner because of his wealth. That does not make him capable of being a good owner.

While he will never sell the team, you can let him know that he is bad at overseeing the team. Sell the team chants should be synonymous with this team like "Na, Na, Na, Hey, Hey, Goodbye."

This is a man with a high capacity for embarrassment and rationalization. So the record losing is not going to force the changes needed to become good suddenly.

Instead, getting under Jerry's skin, and sell the team signs and shirts seems to be doing the trick with how security keeps confiscating them, and keeps those chants going.