Two Teams Reportedly Competing With The New York Yankees In The Dylan Cease Trade Market
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres are interested.
By Todd Welter
Add the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres as two teams reportedly interested in trading for Chicago White Sox Opening Day starter Dylan Cease.
The New York Yankees were reported to have made a new trade offer for Cease after their ace, Gerrit Cole, was shut down for at least two months with an elbow injury.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the defending World Series champs are interested in Cease as the Rangers' starting rotation to start the season is not something the team is excited about.
Rosenthal pointed out in his story Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle will not be on the mound until around the All-Star break. The team has not made any progress in re-signing Jordan Montgomery. That leaves the Rangers with a rotation of Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning, and Cody Bradford.
Rosenthal also cited the Dallas Morning News report (paid subscription required for link) that White Sox scouts have “descended in droves” upon Rangers camp this week.
NBC Sports Chicago Ryan McGuffey also reported that an unnamed team has made an offer that includes a top 100 prospect, and it is not from the Yankees. Could it be the Rangers?
The Padres need to replace reigning NL Cy Young Winner Blake Snell in the rotation. The interesting thing is the Yankees or Rangers could sign Snell who is still a free agent.
The Padres are the other team Rosenthal reported that Sox scouts are descending upon.