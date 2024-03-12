Watch White Sox vs. Cubs Spring Breakout game live on Southside Showdown
Who wants to see the White Sox's top prospects beat the brakes off the Cubs' farmhands?
By Drew Koch
With the Chicago White Sox seemingly in the midst of a rebuild, most of the fanbase has turned their gaze from the major league diamond to the minor league field. While it's much too soon to just give up on the White Sox's chances in 2024, fans are excited about the youth movement that will soon arrive on the South Side of Chicago.
This year, Major League Baseball is giving fans the opportunity to see some of their team's top prospects on the field at the same time. MLB Spring Breakout will take place March 14-17, 2023 and will feature some of the top young talent in the game.
The White Sox will take the field against their crosstown rival, the Chicago Cubs, on March 15th at 4:05 p.m. CT. And you can watch all the action right here in this article on Southside Showdown.
The live stream for the seven-inning game will run below:
Watch White Sox vs. Cubs Spring Breakout game live on Southside Showdown
The White Sox's roster will be a combination of the club's Top 20 to 25 prospects. White Sox fans should be able to see Colson Montgomery manning shortstop with third baseman Bryan Ramos to his right. Top catching prospect Edgar Quero is sure to be hanging signs for pitchers like Noah Schultz and Grant Taylor.
The Cubs have one of the best farm systems in the major leagues, so it'll be a tough task for the youngsters in the White Sox farm system. MLB Spring Breakout games will only last seven innings and can end in a tie. While it won't affect the White Sox game against the Cubs, a few contests in Florida will offer the ability to challenge balls and strikes with MLB's Automatic Balls-Strikes (ABS) system.