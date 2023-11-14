This west coast team makes no sense for Tim Anderson right now
The Chicago White Sox, as you know by now, made some major changes in terms of making it clear that a few players won’t be returning. One of them is Tim Anderson who was the face of the franchise at one point. They declined his option for 2024 and he will be a free agent.
Now, there are a few teams that may consider him. He might have to change his position if he wants a full-time starting job. One of his main focuses needs to be his offense though as his hitting declined hard in 2023.
There are a few teams that will consider giving him a chance. One rumor, however, suggests that one West Coast team wants him and it really doesn’t make all that much sense at this point in time.
That team is the Los Angeles Angels. Adding Tim Anderson to their group for the 2024 season makes absolutely no sense at all. They should be headed for a rebuild and not trying to add talent in another effort to win. You’d think that they learn a lesson from 2023 but they clearly aren’t if they are floating around the idea of adding Anderson.
The Los Angeles Angels might be thinking about adding Tim Anderson.
This rumor comes from Bob Nightengale of USA Today. This idea doesn't make sense for them but the Angels doing things that don't make sense actually does make sense based on recent history.
This is the franchise that decided not to trade Shohei Ohtani for the greatest return in the history of the league only for him to leave in free agency this winter. They have exactly zero playoff series wins during the tenure of Mike Trout who is, like Ohtani, one of the greatest players of all time.
This is the team that gave up a good prospect to the White Sox to land Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez only to put them on waivers to clear salary.
They have tried and failed a lot over the last decade. Now, they are looking to add someone like Tim Anderson. We'll see if they actually pull it off and Anderson goes to southern California but he'd have to know he isn't winning there. Don't try to make it make sense because it never will.