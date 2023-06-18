What is wrong with Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson?
The Chicago White Sox have had some issues all over the diamond in 2023. One of them that nobody predicted, however, was that Tim Anderson would be one of the worst players on the team.
He has been the team's best player and face of the franchise for a long time now but he just hasn't gotten it together this season.
There are some off-the-field things that Anderson is dealing with in his personal life that may be hurting his on-field production but regardless of what the reason is, he hasn't been good.
On Saturday, Anderson appeared to be benched after making a really bad base-running error. Of course, that comes after many tough mistakes in the field.
The Chicago White Sox need more from Tim Anderson going forward.
The White Sox said that he left the game with shoulder soreness and called him day-to-day. It is fair to wonder if that is just a cover-up for the benching him but he isn't in the lineup on Sunday either so you never know.
It didn't help Anderson's case that Zach Remillard came in for him and basically won the team the game. He went 3-3 and produced a game tying and game winning RBI.
These are the things we haven't seen from Anderson in a long time. He needs to find a way to get it going in the right direction soon or he is going to cost himself a lot of money when his time for a new contract comes.
The White Sox also need that from him if they want to find a way to stay competitive in a bad AL Central Division.
Normally, the team goes where he takes them. Well, that is still kind of true because the team has been horrible since he started to play bad.
In the second half of the year, we could see him rise to the occasion and start to turn it on. If that happens, the White Sox will win more games.