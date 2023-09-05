What is the point of the White Sox keeping manager Pedro Grifol?
The Chicago White Sox got blown out on Tuesday by the abysmal Kansas City Royals 12-1, making the team’s record a horrific 53-85. That record is the 4th worst in the league, an incomprehensible idea to a lot of Sox fans had it been said to them before the year started.
This was supposed to be the comeback year. The year started as the team got rid of the sluggish and old-school Tony La Russa and hired the much fresher Pedro Grifol.
This was an attempt to keep the contention window alive. However, after a 10-game losing streak in April, the season was virtually over before it even started.
The season has gone so poorly that Jerry Reinsdorf did something that he usually doesn’t do unless there is severe public backlash and that was fire General Manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Kenny Williams.
With Chris Getz (a questionable hire to begin with) now running the show for the White Sox, the team must look to make a dramatic change.
The Chicago White Sox need to keep making changes going forward.
The roster and the coaching staff should be low-hanging fruit for Getz to address but it already seems like current manager Pedro Grifol will be given another chance in 2024.
This decision makes no sense since Pedro Grifol was a Rick Hahn hire. Getz should look to sign a manager of his choosing to kick off the next era of White Sox baseball.
Do not stick with the manager who was part of the past regime and clubhouse leader of one of the most underperforming teams in Chicago sports history. This would be the perfect time to officially kick off the Chris Getz era.
Another reason why Pedro Grifol should be fired is that the play on the field suggests that he lost the ball club. The team is 4-9 since Hahn and Williams were fired, a move that should motivate the players to step up and perform for their coach but that has not been the case.
The team needs to go 10-14 the rest of the season to have below 100 losses on the season. Something that has only been done twice since 1970.
Grifol is simply not getting the best out of his players. Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, and former players Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly have all had down seasons. Not to mention fan favorite Jake Burger is raking for the Miami Marlins.
Major League Baseball is a results league and Pedro Grifol is not cutting it for the Chicago White Sox. With discussions about moving the team to Nashville and the dwindling fan attendance, general manager Chris Getz needs to show the fans something in 2024 that is worthwhile.