When does Jose Abreu return to Guaranteed Rate Field?
The Chicago White Sox are going to look a little bit different this year than they have over the last few. A big reason for that is the departure of Jose Abreu. After a miserable 2022 season, he left in free agency to join the Houston Astros.
Although the Astros are the most hated team in the league, it will be hard not to cheer for Jose Abreu as an individual. He is truly one of the great star players to suit up in this league over the last 20 years.
Now, he has a chance to win that ring with the Astros. He was smart with his decision-making as he joined the defending World Series champions who absolutely have the roster to pull it off again. To be honest, he would deserve that.
Everyone knows that the White Sox are opening the regular season against Abreu’s new Astros team but it will take place in Houston. Abreu will get to play against his old teammates but it isn’t quite the same as coming back to his old ballpark in front of all the fans.
The Chicago White Sox will welcome Jose Abreu back early in the year.
Of course, that first game between these two will come on March 30th at Minute Maid Park. It is a matchup that will surely be difficult for the White Sox. Once they get this out of the way, they will be able to move on for a while.
Eventually, however, the White Sox are going to have to host Jose Abreu and the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. Obviously, that will be a hot ticket in town. Abreu is one of the best players in the history of the franchise and will certainly be celebrated.
The Houston Astros will bring Jose Abreu back to Guaranteed Rate Field from May 12th through May 14th. It is a three-game weekend series that should lead to a packed house on the south side.
Fans are going to embrace Abreu at first but it won't be long before they go back to rooting hard against the Astros.
We can only hope that the White Sox find a way to be a competitive team and avoid being embarrassed when they play great teams like this, especially knowing Abreu is on the other side.