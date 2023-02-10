Which players from the White Sox are playing in the World Baseball Classic?
The Chicago White Sox are getting ready for a big 2023 season. This is a year that they are hoping to rebound from what was a very lethargic 2022 season. There have been some changes made and now it is time to act on it.
Before the season gets going in Major League Baseball, however, there is a wrinkle that we don't have every year. 2023 is the year that we will see the World Baseball Classic take place once again. Of course, there are quite a few Chicago White Sox players that are going to participate.
On Friday, each of the 20 countries released its rosters. Eight Chicago White Sox players have made it spanning a few different countries.
For one, Kendall Graveman was named to join Tim Anderson and Lance Lynn with Team USA. It should be really fun to see these guys work with an outstanding roster to try and give the United States back-to-back World Baseball Classic victories.
The White Sox have some players playing at the World Baseball Classic.
Eloy Jimenez is going to be playing for the Dominican Republic which is a little scary obviously. He is a great player that deserves the recognition but his injury history is always going to be a concern. Hopefully, he plays well but returns to the White Sox in full health.
Jose Ruiz was recently added to the roster of Venezuela. He is going to be a part of the White Sox bullpen in 2023 so this should be able to help him be ready. When he is on top of his game, he can be very good so let's hope for that this year.
Nicholas Padilla is going to go as a member of Team Puerto Rico. Of course, he hasn't pitched for the White Sox and has barely pitched at the MLB level so we will see what becomes of him.
Finally, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert are going to go and play for Cuba. This is exciting because both of these guys need to come into 2023 feeling as good as possible. Having a good tournament would be great for both of them ahead of this very important year.
It is an exciting time to be a baseball fan. In addition to these eight White Sox players, there are plenty of great players for everyone to enjoy watching this spring at the Classic.