White Sox News: Kendall Graveman will pitch for Team USA
Kendall Graveman has been a very good pitcher in his Major League career. He was a highly coveted free agent after the 2021 season ended and the Chicago White Sox got him. He had moments where he was great for the Sox but he probably expects to be even better than that.
With that said, he was far from the problem in 2022. In fact, he was closer to being the solution than anything. Tony La Russa's use of him and the entire bullpen was terrible so it will be interesting to see how he does with Pedro Grifol in charge.
Before he gets things going in the regular season, however, we now know that he is going to join Tim Anderson and Lance Lynn on Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. This is outstanding news for him and his family as they get to see him represent his country on the diamond.
Graveman making this team means two things, it means that he is a very good pitcher and it means that he is feeling good about his game. This will help him further be ready for what lies ahead this Major League season.
The Chicago White Sox expect a lot from a guy like Kendall Graveman.
When the White Sox come comlpetely together following this tournament, they are hoping that Graveman is able to help them have a steady bullpen in addition to guys like Garrett Crochet, Reynaldo Lopez, and Aaron Bummer amongst others.
It is awesome that the White Sox have three players representing Team USA in this tournament. It will be fun to watch the other White Sox players go for their countries as well but seeing what these guys can do for the United States squad will be a very interesting storyline.
The White Sox are going to face Team USA in an exhibition game during spring training which will also be really cool. Seeing the White Sox face a team from a best on best baseball tournament will be a lot of fun to watch. Graveman, Lynn, and Anderson are going to share a dugout with some amazing players.
All three of these White Sox-USA members are players that would love to have 2023 be a significantly better year for them than the previous one. Getting the necessary reps to be ready for the grind might be why they are here. Surely, they will make everyone proud.