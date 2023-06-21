White Sox: 3 holes that need to be addressed by the trade deadline
3. Pitching
The Chicago White Sox are in desperate need of some pitching help.
All 30 teams in Major League Baseball need pitching help. That goes for the starting rotation and for the bullpen. Usually, the teams with the deepest pitching staffs make it the farthest in the playoffs.
Well, the Chicago White Sox could look to add some pitching this year if they (mistakenly) want to try and grab that AL Central title.
Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks are already on the IL for the bullpen after short returns and Mike Clevinger might not pitch for a while.
There are plenty of bad pitchers on the White Sox 40-man roster and that needs to change soon. That comes after they already DFA'd both Jose Ruiz and Jake Diekman.
Speaking of Diekman, the White Sox would need to add a much better pitcher than that. Acquiring him as their only deadline move in 2022 is a disgrace.
Hopefully, the White Sox sell because they are just not good enough. There is no point in winning the AL Central just to get smoked in the first round by a team that deserves to be in the playoffs. In the event that they are buyers though, those are the three biggest needs.