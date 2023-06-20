White Sox News: Garrett Crochet hits the IL ahead of Tuesday's game
The Chicago White Sox are in the middle of a series against the Texas Rangers who are currently the first-place team in the American League Central.
Obviously, a series like that is going to be tough. Well, things are only going to get tougher for the White Sox as they get ready for game two of the series.
Garrett Crochet is hitting the Injured List once again. He is down with left shoulder inflammation. It is the 15-Day Injured List retroactive to June 17th.
In his place, the White Sox activated RHP Jimmy Lambert from his rehab assignment in AAA Charlotte. He was also on the 15-Day IL. It will be good to have Lambert back in the mix.
The White Sox will be without Garett Crochet for a couple of weeks.
The White Sox are right back to square one with both Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks away. We can only hope that these two return to action soon enough.
It is easy to kind of feel sorry for Crochet. He is a very talented left-handed pitcher but the White Sox didn't develop him properly.
They called up Crochet during the short COVID season which was literally months after he was drafted. He spent no time in Minor League Baseball.
We have to hope now that this hasn't stunted his development in any way. So far, it seems like his ceiling isn't quite what it was way back when he was drafted in the first round.
There are players taken around where he was, and even after where he was selected, that have been better. Now that injuries are playing a factor, it is even worse.
The White Sox bullpen will just need to move on from this too. There are good arms in there that are capable of locking things down. However, it is never good when you start subtracting multiple arms at a time. Hopefully, Crochet returns to action soon.